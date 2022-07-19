Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $90.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.