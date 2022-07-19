Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,163,000 after buying an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 8,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $23.46 on Tuesday, hitting $620.99. 7,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,211. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $621.59 and its 200 day moving average is $706.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

