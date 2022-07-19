Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.54.

Shares of DHR traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.43. 22,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.26 and its 200 day moving average is $269.95. The stock has a market cap of $184.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

