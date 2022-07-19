Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

PBHC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $88.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $40,619.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

