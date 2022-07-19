Pax Dollar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.97 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $945.69 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00066802 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00012902 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Pax Dollar Coin Profile
Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
