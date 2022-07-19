Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer Sells 1,265 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.17. 83,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,319. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average is $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.