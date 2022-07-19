Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.92.

In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $745,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,773 shares in the company, valued at $71,775,160.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $299.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

