PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $106.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

