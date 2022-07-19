Peony (PNY) Trading 39.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Peony has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and $15,867.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00031645 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 299,018,605 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

