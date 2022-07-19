Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 629,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 69,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $783.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.79%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

