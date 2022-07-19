Pepemon Pepeballs Market Cap Reaches $506,061.02 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $506,061.02 and approximately $15,674.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 131.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $36.15 or 0.00153308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,578.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

