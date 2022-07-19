PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Telos Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $213,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $232.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.31.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

