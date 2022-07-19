PERI Finance Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One PERI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. PERI Finance has a market cap of $856,844.89 and $568,159.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00391304 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018674 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.
PERI Finance Profile
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance.
PERI Finance Coin Trading
