Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

IVW stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

