Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $548,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

SLV stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

