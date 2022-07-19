Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

