Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.74.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

