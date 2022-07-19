Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.18.

NYSE PNC opened at $154.67 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

