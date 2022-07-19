Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $688,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UJAN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 115.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20.

