Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LKQ by 66.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LKQ by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in LKQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

