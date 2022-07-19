Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.