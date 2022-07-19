Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AEP opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

