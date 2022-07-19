Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 2,222 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 1.16% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

AADR stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

