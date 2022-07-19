Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petros Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) by 880.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.93% of Petros Pharmaceuticals worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 110,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.61. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

