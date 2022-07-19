Phala.Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,155.92 or 1.00002333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network.

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

