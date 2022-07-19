Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PM opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 634,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

