Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $877,300.70 and $37.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,485.23 or 0.99825817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00045183 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00214736 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00261880 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00109294 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004468 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00045152 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,721,768 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.