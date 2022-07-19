Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 5,445 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 54,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day moving average of $225.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

