Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 33,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.54.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 3.4 %

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $247.06 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

