Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 15,329 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.18.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $210.22 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

