Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 2,110 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $419.39 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $431.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

