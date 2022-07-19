Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,748 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.95.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

