Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $132.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

