Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.16.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

