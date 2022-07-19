Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,283 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

