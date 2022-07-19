Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Pintec Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PT stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,674. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. Pintec Technology has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

