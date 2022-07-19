Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.
PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of PINS opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.21. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $77.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,199 shares of company stock worth $12,373,177. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Pinterest by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Pinterest by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
