Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.21. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $77.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,199 shares of company stock worth $12,373,177. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Pinterest by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Pinterest by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.