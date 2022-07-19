Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACX. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 53,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,150,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Merger by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Merger Stock Performance

PACX remained flat at $9.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Pioneer Merger has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

