Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $324.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $339.00 to $324.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.65.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.71. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.