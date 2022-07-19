Pitbull (PIT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $681,864.00

Pitbull (PIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Pitbull has a total market cap of $36.04 million and approximately $681,864.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pitbull has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00393279 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001726 BTC.
Pitbull Profile
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
Pitbull Coin Trading
