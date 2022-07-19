Pitbull (PIT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $746,995.00

Pitbull (PIT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pitbull has a total market cap of $35.28 million and $746,995.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pitbull has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00554714 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Pitbull Profile

Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.

Pitbull Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using U.S. dollars.

