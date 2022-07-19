Pivot Token (PVT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $211,111.00

Pivot Token (PVT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $177,166.00 and approximately $211,111.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,285.79 or 1.00135356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

