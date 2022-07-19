PlatON (LAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.42 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, PlatON has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a market cap of $37.42 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,527.01 or 1.00003397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,823,194,934 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.