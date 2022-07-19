PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $28.90. 705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PLDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.32.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.87 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PLDT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PLDT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PLDT by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $379,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

