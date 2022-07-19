PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $702,800.79 and $134,624.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

