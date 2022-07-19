PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $702,800.79 and $134,624.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00390323 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016337 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.
About PolkaWar
PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
PolkaWar Coin Trading
