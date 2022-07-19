PornRocket Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (PORNROCKET)

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. PornRocket has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $11,122.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PornRocket coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PornRocket has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00361635 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019024 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001763 BTC.
PornRocket Profile
PornRocket’s total supply is 390,918,785,129,985 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_.
Buying and Selling PornRocket
Receive News & Updates for PornRocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PornRocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.