Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Announces GBX 1.90 Dividend

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 628 ($7.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 576 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 625.41. Porvair has a 12-month low of GBX 510 ($6.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 772 ($9.23). The company has a market cap of £290.15 million and a PE ratio of 2,321.15.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

In other news, insider James Mills purchased 3,192 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 623 ($7.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.16 ($23,773.05). Also, insider Ben Stocks sold 2,754 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £17,212.50 ($20,576.81).

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

