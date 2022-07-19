Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Announces GBX 1.90 Dividend

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 628 ($7.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 576 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 625.41. Porvair has a 12-month low of GBX 510 ($6.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 772 ($9.23). The company has a market cap of £290.15 million and a PE ratio of 2,321.15.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
