Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Up 28.1% Over Last Week

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004068 BTC on major exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $190,068.81 and $9,472.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00386664 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019232 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading
