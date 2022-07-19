Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Up 28.1% Over Last Week

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004068 BTC on major exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $190,068.81 and $9,472.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00386664 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

