PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PowerSchool by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PowerSchool by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.