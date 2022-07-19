PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$25.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PREKF stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. 14,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.